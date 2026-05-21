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StarHub announces new annual pass for English Premier League

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The 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off on Aug 22.

The 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off on Aug 22.

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Deepanraj Ganesan

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  • StarHub launched a new Premier+ Annual pass for EPL viewing, costing $238 for customers and $380 for non-customers. It offers 12 months' access from June 1.
  • Premier League+ direct-to-fan streaming offers 24-hour ($16), monthly ($44), and annual ($399) passes. It features multi-camera views and 4K streaming.
  • Premier League+ integrates with StarHub's platforms, available exclusively in Singapore via its app/website, connected TVs, and selected StarHub set-top boxes from August 5.

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SINGAPORE - StarHub has introduced a new annual pass for football fans in Singapore to watch the English Premier League (EPL).

The local telco announced the new Premier + Annual pass priced at $238 for StarHub customers and $380 for non-StarHub customers.

It will be a 12-month subscription to watch the English top-flight competition and will launch on June 1.

A stand-alone EPL package with StarHub currently costs $40.74 a month while the StarHub Premier+ package costs $69.90 monthly. Under the cross-carriage arrangement, Singtel TV customers also pay $69.90 for EPL content.

At a press conference on May 21 at the Malayan Settlement, Yann Courqueux, vice-president of entertainment at StarHub – flanked by special EPL guest stars Nemanja Vidic and Joe Cole – announced the new pricing.

On May 19, the Premier League, in collaboration with local broadcast partner StarHub, announced the subscription options and pricing for the Premier League +, the first direct-to-fans streaming service which will be launched in Singapore next season.

Courquex said on May 21 that the Premier League + will be integrated to its platforms and that it will “complement very well” with StarHub’s current offering.

The 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off on Aug 22.

The Premier League announced that three flexible subscription options will be available. They are a 24-hour pass priced at $16, which gives full access to all live and on-demand content for the period (available on mobile and laptop only), a monthly pass at $44 with “rolling access” and the flexibility to cancel at any time, and an annual pass at $399 offering 12 months access at a discounted rate.

The platform will feature multi-camera viewing options, real-time data overlays, personalised team hubs, bespoke highlights, full replays, a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios, and streaming in up to 4K where supported, said the Premier League.

StarHub is the Premier League’s long-term broadcast partner in Singapore through a six-year agreement, which started from the 2022-23 season.

Premier League + will be available exclusively in Singapore via the Premier League app, its website, Premier League + app on connected TVs and selected StarHub set-top boxes. Fans will be able to sign up from Aug 5 via premierleague.com/get-premier-league-plus

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Deepanraj Ganesan is a sports journalist at The Straits Times focusing on football, athletics, combat sports and policy-related news.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.