Stand-in goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo leads South Korea into Asian Cup quarter-finals

DOHA – Jo Hyeon-woo may be South Korea’s second-choice goalkeeper, but he was their hero as the Taeguk Warriors beat Saudi Arabia 4-2 on penalties on Jan 30 to set up an Asian Cup quarter-final with Australia.

Jo stepped up earlier in the tournament when regular No. 1 Kim Seung-gyu was injured in training, and the back-up proved he was up to the job after a nail-biting last-16 match in Doha ended 1-1.

He said that “belief” was the key to stopping spot kicks from Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the shoot-out, before Hwang Hee-chan converted the decisive penalty for Jurgen Klinsmann’s side.

“The coach told us to believe in the team and I think that’s what really paid off,” said Jo.

“We gave everything on the pitch, and when it came to a shoot-out I had confidence I could make saves.”

South Korea came back from the dead to keep their hopes of winning the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years alive.

Cho Gue-sung scored a 99th-minute equaliser in normal time to force extra time, after Abdullah Radif had opened the scoring for the Saudis 33 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Klinsmann’s side had been heavily criticised after coming through the group stage in second place behind Bahrain, following draws with Jordan and Malaysia.

But Jo said that the players have vowed to “forget about the past”.

“We had belief that if we didn’t concede a goal we would score, because we have quality attacking players,” he said.

Klinsmann, meanwhile, said that the win will give the team “an enormous amount of energy”.

“It gives the team even more spirit. This is a group of players that I really enjoy working with because they have a lot of heart,” the German added.

Saudi Pro League sides have shelled out to lure big-name players while Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup, all part of a broader move into global sport.

But they are now out of the Asian Cup after a tense encounter in front of over 40,000 fans at Education City Stadium.