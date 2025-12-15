Straitstimes.com header logo

St Mirren stun Celtic 3-1 to win Scottish League Cup

Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup Final - St Mirren v Celtic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 14, 2025 St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga scores their second goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW, Dec 14 - St Mirren claimed the Scottish League Cup for the ‍second ​time in their ‍history when they beat Celtic 3-1 at ​Hampden ​Park on Sunday.

The club from Paisley, a town west of Glasgow, secured ‍the trophy thanks to an early ​goal from ⁠Marcus Fraser and a second-half double from Jonah Ayunga, with Reo Hatate scoring for ​Celtic.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson continues an impressive ‌record, guiding the ​club to three successive top-six league finishes, their first European qualification in 36 years and now a major trophy.

The picture is far more ‍challenging for newly appointed Celtic coach ​Wilfried Nancy, who has suffered defeat in ​each of his first ‌three matches in charge. REUTERS

