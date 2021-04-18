Spurs sweat over extent of Kane's ankle injury

LONDON • Tottenham face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Harry Kane's ankle injury after he hobbled off despite scoring twice in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton on Friday.

The England skipper moved clear at the top in the race for the Golden Boot as his brace made it 21 strikes for the season.

But, with Spurs' League Cup final against Manchester City a week away, the sight of him limping off in stoppage time was a huge concern.

Kane has had a history of ankle injuries and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho admitted he was anxiously awaiting updates from his medical team.

"I don't really know much. I don't have much to say. I don't want to be stupidly optimistic. At the moment, I don't know," he said. "I believe tomorrow we will have more detail(s).

"For him to come out, it is not because it's nothing; it's something. The next match is Wednesday (against Southampton), the other is Sunday (the League Cup final). Let's see and let's be positive.

"We all felt the same fears of something that stops him playing Wednesday and especially Sunday, but we will see."

Kane scored either side of a double for Gylfi Sigurdsson in a draw that did little for either side's hopes of making a late charge for the top four.

Spurs remain in seventh spot, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham, who lost 3-2 at Newcastle yesterday, while Everton are eighth, a further point back but having played a game fewer than their two rivals.

It was a third consecutive draw for Everton but manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side had performed well.

"It was probably the best we played at home this season. We were unlucky," he added. "It is a disappointing result but not performance. We have more difficulties to reach Europe but we have to keep fighting. We still have possibility, playing like tonight."

For Spurs, their season now looks like hinging on the Cup final against City as their hopes of finishing in the top four look remote.

But Mourinho vowed: "If we don't have Harry, we will fight the same."

