Spurs sink toothless Man United, Man City too good for Newcastle

LONDON - Tottenham showed there is life after Harry Kane with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday as Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0.

Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

But in Ange Postecoglou’s first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home side showed promising signs of a new era as Pape Sarr’s strike and Lisandro Martinez’s own goal continued United’s sluggish start to the season.

“Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be,” said Postecoglou.

“I keep saying we’re still a long way to go but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have and the bravery they have to continue playing that way.”

Erik ten Hag’s men escaped with a 1-0 victory at home to Wolves on Monday despite being outplayed.

This time United were punished as they faded after a bright start.

Bruno Fernandes should have headed the visitors in front midway through the first half.

Spurs ended the opening period in the ascendency as Pedro Porro rattled the crossbar.

And Postecoglou’s men got their reward when Sarr smashed home his first goal for the club on 49 minutes.

A comedy of errors summed up United’s day for the second goal as Ben Davies failed to connect with Ivan Perisic’s cross and Martinez could only turn it beyond the flat-footed Andre Onana.

United’s decision not to rival Bayern with a bid for Kane will now face more scrutiny as they looked toothless without new striker Rasmus Hojlund due to injury.

“I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring,” said Ten Hag.

“We know this, that is why we’ve signed a striker.”

City show their class

Many believed Newcastle would never get a better chance for their first league win away to City since 2000.

Pep Guardiola was unhappy the champions had been forced to play just three days after winning the Uefa Super Cup over Sevilla in baking conditions in Athens.

City were also without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, but were still far too good for the Magpies.