Spurs sign Robertson on free transfer after Liverpool exit

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June 5 - Tottenham Hotspur have signed full back Andy Robertson on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Friday after the Scotland international left Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old left Liverpool after a nine-year stint where he won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and two League Cups and reached the Champions League final three times, winning the trophy in 2019.

Robertson had announced he would leave Liverpool in April and Spurs were looking to add an experienced player to the squad after avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

"Andy is someone I've admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team," Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi said in a statement.

"He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch. I can't wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him."

Renowned for his energy and his ability to make an impact in the final third, Robertson redefined the role of the attacking full back under Juergen Klopp.

He left Liverpool after scoring 14 goals and providing 69 assists.

"He is an outstanding left back - one of the best of all time in the Premier League - and someone who will improve our squad," Spurs sporting director Johan Lange said.

"In addition, his quality, character and leadership have been evident throughout a career in which he has regularly competed for - and won - major honours.

"Andy's professionalism and commitment will also be invaluable to the development of our squad."

Robertson will join the squad after leading Scotland at the World Cup starting next week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. REUTERS