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Spurs sign defender Sombath from Lyonnes

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A2 - France v Republic of Ireland - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France - June 9, 2026 France's Alice Sombath in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A2 - France v Republic of Ireland - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France - June 9, 2026 France's Alice Sombath in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

July 21 - Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Alice Sombath from French side OL Lyonnes, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday.

Neither club disclosed financial details of the transfer, but media reports said the deal surpassed Spurs' previous record signing of Signe Gaupset for £375,000 ($503,700).

"I think the league is very competitive, every game is a tough game, and that's what I'm most excited about," Sombath said in a statement.

The 22-year-old made 106 appearances for Lyonnes in all competitions, winning five consecutive Premiere Ligue titles and the 2021-22 Women's Champions League title.

She has played 16 times for France since making her senior debut in 2024. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.