Spurs show fight as United's struggles deepen at Old Trafford

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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 10 - While Tottenham Hotspur have plenty to rue amid a difficult opening to the season, manager Roberto De Zerbi saw something at Old Trafford on Saturday that gave him reason to believe his struggling side may finally be turning a corner.

Spurs are 18th and without a victory after six Premier League games following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United, yet De Zerbi was heartened by the fight his team showed to thoroughly dominate the game and then snatch a stoppage-time equaliser through Dominic Solanke despite being reduced to 10 men.

"I am very happy because I have seen the right spirit and character," De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

Bryan Mbeumo scored against the run of play before Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for head-butting Luke Shaw, leaving United fans daring to dream of a much-needed victory, only for Solanke's 92nd-minute header to puncture the mood at Old Trafford.

"We suffered in the game. I like the situation we were in with the red card. We need this situation. We have not accepted the defeat. We have to react in all ways we can," De Zerbi said.

Rather than fold, Tottenham fought until Solanke headed the equaliser in stoppage time, giving De Zerbi's side more to celebrate than their hosts despite their lowly league position.

Spurs, who spent more than £300 million ($397 million) in the transfer market during the close season, have failed to win any of their opening six league matches for only the fourth time in the club's history.

Their manager, however, believes there were signs against United that his ideas are beginning to take hold.

"We have to believe in ourselves and this football way," De Zerbi said. "If we believe, improve and play as a team, we will score many goals and win many games. If we don't play as a team, it is impossible."

For United, there was less cause for optimism.

Michael Carrick's side have collected only six points from their first six games, their poorest start to a league campaign since 1986-87, when they had four at the same stage.

United struggled desperately before taking the lead through Mbeumo. But even with a man advantage, they failed to put away a Tottenham team that had started the day bottom of the table.

"We were mixed (in performance)," Carrick said. "We found it tough first half, it was a challenging first half for us and you could see it just wasn't quite there, it wasn't clicking."

The Reds are also winless in the last three league matches when their opponent has had a red card.

Carrick was particularly frustrated at allowing Tottenham back into the game that appeared to be United's for the taking.

"It's a game we should kill off. And we didn't," he said. "Very disappointed to be in a position like that and not come away with the game." REUTERS