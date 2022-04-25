Spurs need to improve in attack: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said his side needed to do better in attack, after another blank day damaged their hopes of finishing in the English Premier League's top four on Saturday.

For the second match running, Spurs failed to register a shot on target as they drew 0-0 at Brentford, following last week's 1-0 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

They went into the Brighton game favourites to grab fourth place and qualify for the Champions League but are now down in fifth - two points behind north London rivals Arsenal, with both clubs having five games left.

With a home game still to come against Arsenal, the cause is not lost but Conte knows the goals must start to flow again.

"I think defensively we were good today. Offensively, we can do much better. But we have to respect the game Brentford played as they played a very good game," the Italian said.

"We have to continue to do what we are doing and continue to work in the same way. We have to try to do more in possession in the game and to take more responsibility."

Tottenham were crying out for the flair of their former playmaker Christian Eriksen, who was instrumental for Brentford and was the best player on the pitch.

The Dane was given a standing ovation from both sets of fans before and after the game.

REUTERS

