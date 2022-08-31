Spurs need '2 more transfer windows' to be challengers

LONDON • Despite splashing out nearly £146 million (S$238 million) this summer, including turning Cristian Romero's loan move into a permanent one yesterday, Tottenham need at least two more transfer windows before they can challenge for the Premier League title, said manager Antonio Conte.

Spurs have made a strong start to the English top-flight season by winning three of their opening four games. They are third in the standings, level on 10 points with champions Manchester City and two behind rivals Arsenal.

But, ahead of today's trip to West Ham, Conte believes the likes of City are still a cut above his side and played down the possibility of a first league title since 1960-61.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said the Italian, who took charge at Spurs in November. "But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

His squad have been strengthened by the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster and Destiny Udogie. The transfer window closes tomorrow and Conte wants more players in.

According to The Telegraph, they are in talks with Atletico Madrid to sign winger Yannick Carrasco, who scored six times and had six assists in La Liga last term.

Conte said he had spoken with the club's board about signing more players but added: "If we do something or not, it's OK."

He has made minimal changes to his starting line-up so far but Spurs face a quick turnaround for today's London derby, three days after their 2-0 away win over Nottingham Forest.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation," Conte said. "And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Harry Kane scored both goals in Sunday's 2-0 win over Forest and Conte said while there was no update on his contract situation, he is keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old beyond 2024.

"For sure I would like him to sign a new contract," he added. "In this moment, for me, it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, this project and in what we are doing. Then, it's a decision that the player and the club have to take."

West Ham have also been busy in the transfer market and, on Monday, confirmed the signing of Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

They paid a club-record fee, eclipsing their previous high of £45 million to land Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Paqueta has been registered in time for Spurs, with David Moyes' side looking to build on their season's first league win last weekend, when they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

REUTERS

WEST HAM V TOTTENHAM

Singtel Ch105 & StarHub Ch224, 2.40am