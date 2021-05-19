Spurs mum on Kane's future

LONDON • Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason has insisted that the rumours surrounding Harry Kane are untrue, following media reports on Monday that the striker has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season.

Kane is unhappy at Tottenham's lack of progress this campaign and is willing to leave after 12 years with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.

The England captain, who has never won a major trophy, reportedly wants his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

When asked if Kane has asked to leave, Mason said yesterday ahead of today's Premier League home clash against Aston Villa: "No, not that I'm aware of. All of my conversations with Harry have been about the game. All these conversations, I am not so sure.

"I speak to Harry pretty much every day. He's excited along with me about tomorrow and 100 per cent committed. Our only discussions have been about the game. We're looking forward to tomorrow.

"There's always speculation around the best players, like there's been speculation around who the next manager will be."

Kane has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies, but is yet to land one with Tottenham, who are without major silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

During his time in Spurs' first team, they have lost in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool and been beaten in two League Cup finals, including against Manchester City this season.

Kane's contract with Tottenham has another three years to run and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, which could ruin the 27-year-old's hopes of a quick resolution.

Spurs refused to be drawn into debating Kane's future in public as they focus on their final two Premier League games, with Europa League qualification in their sights.

"We won't be commenting - our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible," a spokesman said.

220 Goals in 334 games in all competitions by Harry Kane since joining Tottenham in 2009. 95 Top-flight goals Kane needs to equal Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260.

Premier League champions City, Manchester United and Champions League finalists Chelsea have all been mooted as suitors for Kane, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this term.

With 22 strikes and 13 assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Kane this season.

He is also in the race for the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

And with 165 Premier League goals in total, Kane continues to chase Alan Shearer's long-standing Premier League record of 260 strikes.

It is likely that Kane wants to remain in England, but according to The Athletic last month, Levy will not sell him to a domestic rival "under any circumstances", much less to a fellow London club in Chelsea.

The other clubs who he is linked with might not prioritise a purchase for him, either.

United are understood not to be looking for a new striker after tying veteran Edinson Cavani down for another season.

City are looking for a new talisman with Sergio Aguero leaving in the summer, though Pep Guardiola last month ruled out an expensive replacement - Kane is valued at over £100 million (S$188.9 million) - if any at all.

They have also achieved success playing with a "false nine" with no recognised striker.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, look to be the most likely destination but the French champions are first hoping to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new contract, following Neymar's new deal earlier this month.

And with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, seven years younger and having a more impressive tally of 39 goals in 40 games this season, also on the market, Kane might not even be the most sought-after striker in Europe this summer.

