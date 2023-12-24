Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory on Saturday that capped their own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached that defensive wall with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min bundled in the second nine minutes later as Spurs roared out of the blocks.

Everton's energy, and Tottenham's unrelenting commitment to their play-from-the-back approach, contributed to an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances with tame finishes.

Andre Gomes ensured the almost standard nervous Spurs finish when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run – that lifted them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

Everton will wonder how they got nothing from the game after dominating the second half and continue to hover just above the relegation zone thanks to their 10-point deduction. REUTERS