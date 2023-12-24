Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Everton's Arnaut Danjuma shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Everton's Nathan Patterson is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso in action with Everton's Nathan Patterson REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory on Saturday that capped their own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached that defensive wall with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min bundled in the second nine minutes later as Spurs roared out of the blocks.

Everton's energy, and Tottenham's unrelenting commitment to their play-from-the-back approach, contributed to an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances with tame finishes.

Andre Gomes ensured the almost standard nervous Spurs finish when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run – that lifted them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

Everton will wonder how they got nothing from the game after dominating the second half and continue to hover just above the relegation zone thanks to their 10-point deduction. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top