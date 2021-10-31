Spurs' League Cup chance to turn tables on Hammers

LONDON • Tottenham and West Ham are set to renew their London rivalry in the standout quarter-final tie of the League Cup after the draw was made yesterday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs and David Moyes' Hammers met only last Sunday in the Premier League, with the latter winning 1-0 at the London Stadium thanks to Michail Antonio's second-half goal.

West Ham, two-time runners-up in the League Cup, are also unbeaten in their past three Premier League meetings, winning the last two, but Spurs will have home advantage this time.

The Hammers are in good form, however, having knocked out both Manchester giants to get to the quarter-finals and will be hoping to prolong Tottenham's 13-year run without a trophy.

Spurs' last major title was in 2008 in this competition, which they have won four times.

Nuno said on Friday some players "have to go beyond" to force their way into his plans.

"I wish all of them were equally committed," he said.

In the other match-ups, Liverpool will host Leicester while Chelsea will take a west London derby trip to Brentford.

Arsenal welcome Sunderland, the only side still in the competition outside the top flight, to the Emirates. The single-leg ties will take place on Dec 21 and 22.

Holders Manchester City's elimination via a penalty shoot-out by West Ham after four years of success means Chelsea, five-time winners - their last in 2015 - are the new favourites to win the first silverware of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's men have also needed penalties to get through the previous two rounds against Aston Villa and Southampton.

LEAGUE CUP Q-FINALS Tottenham v West Ham Arsenal v Sunderland Brentford v Chelsea Liverpool v Leicester Ties scheduled for Dec 20-21.

Brentford will pose another tough test in the last eight as the Bees aim to reach the semi-finals for a second consecutive season.

Eight-time winners Liverpool have not won the League Cup since 2012, but will fancy their chances of a return to the last four with a home tie against FA Cup winners Leicester, who are coached by their former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, despite lifting the FA Cup last year, remains under pressure. The Gunners have won the competition twice but not since 1993. They will be heavy favourites to progress against League One side Sunderland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE