Spurs just getting started says Postecoglou, after Son Heung-min routs Burnley

BURNLEY, United Kingdom - Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham are only just getting started after Son Heung-min’s hat-trick inspired a 5-2 demolition of Burnley on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s side bounced back after their disappointing midweek League Cup exit at Fulham to record a third successive Premier League victory.

Lyle Foster’s fourth-minute opener for Burnley could have sparked another Tottenham flop, but the north Londoners hit back in style thanks to Son’s lethal finishing.

The South Korea forward equalised in the 16th minute before Cristian Romero and James Maddison scored to put Tottenham in charge.

Son netted twice in four minutes just after the hour for his first hat-trick since Sept 17 last year.

Josh Brownhill’s late goal was no consolation for out-classed Burnley as second placed Tottenham extended their unbeaten start to the league season to four games.

Asked if Son’s performance showed how Spurs can cope without Harry Kane following the England captain’s move to Bayern Munich, Postecoglou said: “It’s not exactly why but it’s one of the reasons.

“I’ve got a picture in my head about what I want the team to look like and I keep saying we’re still at the beginning of it.

“We’re still building and there’s a lot to be done. It’s about putting all the pieces together.”