Spurs is always a 'special' match

LONDON • The north London derby has always been a hotly contested affair, but today's clash in the Premier League is extra "special" for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

It will be the first time Arteta has managed his team in this rivalry in front of home fans, while for Nuno it is his first ever derby since he was appointed in the summer.

Arteta has said he would drill the importance of the match into his players' heads, describing it as the "most special game of the season".

Spurs have won only once on their last 28 league trips to Arsenal - they last won at the Emirates Stadium in 2010 - and come into the match on the back of two 3-0 losses in the league to London sides Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

But the Gunners boss insisted form would not be a factor when the match kicks off, especially with fans back in the stands.

"They (Arsenal's players) do (know the importance) and I will make sure they understand what it means," the Spaniard said on Friday. "The history between the two teams and where it came from and also what it means emotionally to our supporters.

"You have to play that game with a slightly different skin because there is a little bit more at stake."

Arsenal have recovered to win their last three matches in all competitions after losing their first three league games.

"There are certain levels of confidence on a winning streak for a big match. We are playing at home, we will have our people right behind us and they will create an incredible climate that you have to make the most of," added Arteta.

"To be fair, I can't wait to have that experience."

He has a full squad to call upon after Granit Xhaka served a three-match suspension for a red card he received in last month's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

22 Arsenal have scored in each of their last 22 EPL home games against Spurs.

28 Spurs' last league win at Arsenal was 28 games ago, a 3-2 win in Nov 2010.

Tottenham will head to the game after securing a midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup third round, albeit via a penalty shoot-out after surrendering a 2-0 lead.

There were some positive signs for Spurs in that clash, but Nuno knows that the pressure will be ramped up against Arsenal.

"It's not another game - it's a special game for us, for our fans. It's going to be a tough match, it's a different game," the Portuguese said.

"I have many, many situations in derbies. But this is a new one, a tough one and a special one for our fans. If it's special for our fans, it's very special for us."

The Spurs boss also said the early weeks of the season have shown up the different fitness levels of his squad - with some players slow to return after the close season.

But he believes the situation will get better, adding: "We expect every player to improve.

"We expect all the players to show all the talent and the quality they have as soon as possible."

Nuno declared Lucas Moura fit after he was injured in the Europa Conference League clash at Rennes last week and missed last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

Steven Bergwijn, who was also injured against Rennes, remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm