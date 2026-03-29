Spurs interim boss Igor Tudor leaves club after five defeats in seven games

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Tottenham Hotspur interm manager Igor Tudor has left the club after five losses in seven games.

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor left the club on March 29 after the Premier League side said they had "mutually agreed" to part ways, with the North London team sitting one point above the relegation zone.

Tudor was appointed interim manager until the end of the season after Spurs sacked Thomas Frank in February.

However, Spurs lost five of seven games under the Croatian, sitting 17th in the league standings with 30 points after 31 games while they were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect," Spurs said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time."

Tudor's father Mario died earlier in March, with the manager being notified after Spurs lost 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. REUTERS