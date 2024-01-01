Spurs honour 'keeper Lloris for 11 years service

LONDON - Hugo Lloris said he will be a Tottenham fan for life as he waved goodbye to the Spurs support on Dec 31 after 11 years in north London.

The former France captain is headed to LAFC in Major League Soccer after losing his place as Spurs’ number one goalkeeper this season.

Lloris, who made 447 appearances for the club, was presented with a trophy by former Spurs defender Ledley King on the pitch at half-time of Sunday’s clash against Bournemouth.

“It’s goodbye, but it’s a goodbye from the player, not from the man. I will be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life,” Lloris said as he addressed the home support.

Tottenham confirmed on Saturday that Lloris’ contract had been terminated to allow him to move on a free transfer for California.

Lloris helped Spurs reach the Champions League final for the first time in 2019, but failed to win a major trophy during his time at the club. AFP