Spurs forward Naz out for the season with ACL tear

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Reading - The Hive, London, Britain - September 26, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Dec 9 - England forward Jessica Naz has been ruled out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in ‍her ​right knee during Sunday's Women's Super League ‍clash with Aston Villa, her club Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday.

Naz, who ​debuted ​for England last year and has earned six caps, had been sidelined for 18 months after suffering a different ACL ‍injury in 2019. Tottenham said she had already undergone surgery.

"Jess will ​then commence her rehabilitation ⁠process with our medical staff. Everyone at the club gives Jess their full love and support on her recovery journey," Spurs said in a statement.

The ​25-year-old is the second WSL player to be ruled out for the season ‌with an ACL injury ​in the last month, with Arsenal defender Katie Reid also suffering a similar fate in November.

England forward Michelle Agyemang is also out for the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Coventry University published a study in October warning that children who ‍fail to master basic physical skills like running and jumping ​at an early age face a significantly higher risk of severe knee ​injuries later in life, with women up ‌to eight times more likely to suffer the injury than their male counterparts. REUTERS

