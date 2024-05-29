Spurs extend Werner loan until end of next season

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to extend forward Timo Werner's loan from RB Leipzig until the end of next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old arrived at the club on a loan deal from the German side in January and was a regular under manager Ange Postecoglou in the second half of last season.

German Werner scored two goals and registered three assists in 13 league games but missed Spurs' final matches of the season due to a hamstring strain. The new agreement includes an option to make the deal permanent.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League. REUTERS

