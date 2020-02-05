Spurs enjoy being a 'Jose Mourinho team', says Dele Alli

LONDON • Jose Mourinho may be known for being a defensive-minded manager, but Dele Alli believes that Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying their new style of play under the Portuguese and relishing being a "Jose Mourinho team".

Under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs defeated Manchester City over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals last season owing much to their attacking display.

But Sunday's 2-0 Premier League home win against the same opponents was a very different one.

It was a performance that was typical of teams coached by Mourinho - appointed by Spurs in November - that comprised cautious defending and quick counter-attacks.

Speaking ahead of today's FA Cup fourth-round replay at home against Southampton, midfielder Alli said: "Now we are on a track that is different but we are getting results and we are improving on the new style of play and the different tactics.

"Every manager, every player has different styles and tactics and we are making a transition and we have been working on a lot on the training field and tactically.

"We have to keep adapting. We changed tactics but we have a philosophy and style of play we understand so we have to keep working."

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has said that Mourinho took the right approach against City, but fans will not be so forgiving towards his "negative tactics" at home against a weaker opponent today or in the future.

The 36-year-old believes that Spurs' 33 per cent possession and three shots on goal on Sunday are not good enough to satisfy supporters despite the win.

He said in his BBC column: "Spurs fans will not allow that kind of negativity in every home game.

"So he still needs to work on his side's style of play, but of course getting a result this way still has plenty of positives."

Tottenham have won eight of their last nine home matches against Southampton in all competitions but have not beaten the Saints this year.

They endured a 1-0 away loss in the Premier League while the 1-1 stalemate at St Mary's later last month forced today's replay.

Alli is a doubt for today's game after suffering a foot injury against City and had to be withdrawn.

Striker Harry Kane remains out of action with a hamstring problem.

But South Korean Son Heung-min, who scored the second goal against City, believes Spurs have enough firepower up front for the rest of the season.

"I've answered this so many times," the forward said.

"Lucas (Moura) can play (as a) striker, I can play (as a) striker, but not as a No. 9 striker. Though we can't compare with Harry because Harry is a proper No. 9, we have options.

"Lucas is doing an amazing job with his position. All we can do is always try to give our best in our position and I think this is the most important thing."

TOTTENHAM V SOUTHAMPTON

