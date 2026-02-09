Tottenham Hotspur desperate for wins, says Thomas Frank, as relegation battle looms

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank said his side are desperate to win matches, after a seven-game run without a Premier League victory has left them six points above the relegation zone in contrast to their form in Europe.

Spurs have won three straight Champions League games to directly progress to the round of 16 and held visitors Manchester City to a draw in the Premier League on Feb 1.

But the 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Feb 7 dealt another blow to their English top-flight campaign.

“There’s no doubt we are desperate to win games, desperate. And I am focusing on Newcastle United tomorrow, that’s a great opportunity ahead of us against a good team,” Frank told reporters on the eve of their Feb 10 match.

“Can we go out there and get three points tomorrow... that’s the main focus.”

Asked to elaborate on why he felt desperate to win, Frank later pointed to Spurs winning only seven of their 25 matches in the Premier League this season.

“I could have worded it differently, maybe. But it should be that feeling when we haven’t won enough,” the manager said.

“The way I work, if you haven’t won enough then you do everything you can, you do a little bit more, you work a little bit harder. That’s the way to get out of a tough moment.”

“Of course, we haven’t won enough. You need to be desperate. If you are not desperate you don’t understand the situation you are in, in terms of you haven’t won enough and you need to win football games. That’s what we want for the fans, for the team, for the club.”

Spurs have been hit by another setback after centre-back Cristian Romero was suspended for being sent off in the loss to United, as defender Destiny Udogie, who was injured on Feb 7, has been ruled out for about a month with a hamstring injury.

“Unfortunately, Destiny has a hamstring injury and is out for the next four to five weeks,” Frank said.

Although captain Romero will start his four-match ban by missing the Newcastle clash, defender Djed Spence is back after missing nearly two weeks with a calf injury, Frank added.

“So we need the fans tomorrow, massively, to back the team,” the Danish coach said. “When you're down to the bare bones with not many players, not that straightforward, then you need to push together.” REUTERS