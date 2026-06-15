Spurs defender Pedro Porro signs new contract

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Spain's Pedro Porro made 47 appearances last season for Tottenham Hotspur, emerging as one of the club’s key players.

LONDON - Tottenham defender Pedro Porro ended speculation over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club on June 14.

Porro had attracted interest from a host of top clubs heading into the close-season, but the Spain right-back has agreed a deal that will reportedly keep him in north London until 2031.

Persuading Porro to remain at Tottenham after they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season was a significant move for boss Roberto De Zerbi.

“Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations,” De Zerbi said.

“As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level.

“This new contract is good news for everyone at the club. We believe in Pedro, and I am excited to continue working with him and helping him achieve even more in the coming years.”

In an Instagram video posted by Tottenham, Porro, who is currently at the World Cup with Spain, said: “Hi Spurs fans. I’m so happy to sign a new contract. Can’t wait to see you next season. Come on you Spurs!”

Porro, who made 47 appearances last season for Tottenham, was signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2023, emerging as one of the club’s key players.

The 25-year-old has produced 13 goals and 26 assists in 152 appearances for Tottenham. AFP