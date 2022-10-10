Spurs dedicate win to Ventrone

BRIGHTON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said his team found it difficult to play against Brighton after the death of their fitness coach, but Saturday's win showed he could always count on his squad to rise to the occasion.

Spurs' popular fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone died earlier this week aged 61, just days after he was diagnosed with leukaemia, leaving the Premier League club devastated at his sudden demise.

Conte was visibly emotional during the minute's applause before kick-off while captain Hugo Lloris held up a shirt with Ventrone's name to the travelling fans after the 1-0 win for third-placed Spurs.

"It was a really tough week for us, not only for me - my staff, players and all the Tottenham environment. He was a person who was in the heart of every single Tottenham person," Conte told the BBC.

"It was really tough for us. Tomorrow is the funeral, we will go with the staff. It is very difficult for me to speak about the situation because it is difficult to understand what happened.

"At the end, to win a game today against a really strong team like Brighton, it shows that I can count on not only good players but also good men."

He had previously worked with Ventrone when the Spurs manager was still a player while the fitness coach was also a member of Marcelo Lippi's staff that guided Italy to the 2006 World Cup title.

He had also worked with Juventus, Catania, Jiangsu, Guangzhou and Ajaccio before moving to Spurs last year to join Conte's staff.

"I try to stay very close to his family because I have known them for a long time," Conte added.

"Sometimes life is not always positive things. There are bad situations, but at the same time you have to be good to cope with those moments in the right way."

Spurs took the lead in the 22nd minute when Son Heung-min's cross to the near post was deftly turned home by a glancing header from Harry Kane, who was falling backwards to make contact with the ball to score his eighth league goal of the season.

"It's been a difficult week to say the least and it was nice to get the win," Kane told Sky Sports while his teammate Ryan Sessegnon said they "had to perform today".

"Obviously we wanted to win because of him and thankfully we did that," Sessegnon added.

Conte chose to break the norm and play a three-man midfield, with former Brighton man Yves Bissouma deployed in the middle of the park for the visitors.

But they sat back after the goal, happy to hit the Seagulls on the counter-attack.

Brighton responded well to going down with sustained pressure on their opponents, creating chances that tested Hugo Lloris in goal while Lewis Dunk and Solly March came close to equalising in the first half.

"The result today is not fair. After the first 15 minutes there was only one team on the pitch and that team was Brighton," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi told BBC Sport.

"I don't believe in lucky or unlucky.

"The players were fantastic today, but when one team played like that today it's a good message... for the future."

