Spurs could appeal against Uefa's 'incredible' decision

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described European football governing body Uefa's decision to throw his side out of the Europa Conference League as "incredible" and suggested that the club will launch an appeal through the courts.

Spurs were handed a 3-0 loss for their final group-stage match against Rennes after it was postponed due to a wave of positive coronavirus cases among Tottenham players and staff.

A new date before the deadline of Dec 31 could not then be agreed between the clubs, and Uefa ruled that the match be forfeited.

Tottenham had needed to win their final game against the French side, who had already secured top spot in the group, to progress ahead of Vitesse Arnhem.

The decision meant that Conte's side finished third on seven points and three behind Vitesse.

"It is not definitive, but there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision," the Spurs boss said on Tuesday.

"We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court.

"I can't accept this. We are very, very disappointed with Uefa for this decision."

Should Spurs fail to overturn that decision, one chance for Conte to end the club's trophy drought stretching back to their League Cup win in 2008 will have gone.

Tottenham were in League Cup action yesterday in the quarter-finals against West Ham, which went ahead despite rising Covid-19 numbers that have forced Mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a "major incident" in London.

"To win trophies is always important but I think in this moment, at this period for Tottenham, it's more good to think it's time to rebuild something important," added Italian Conte, who joined the club only last month.

"If you ask me if trophies are important, they are for every club.

"For me it's important to build a solid base, a foundation, to have a team in a short period who can be competitive, to fight for all competitions you play."

The 52-year-old also confirmed that Spurs no longer have any positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, as his side prepare for their Premier League clash at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool last Sunday, have had two league games - against Brighton and Leicester - postponed due to the virus this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS