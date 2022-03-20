Spurs boss hits out at Arteta over scheduling

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte slammed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Friday for complaining about the Gunners' crowded fixture schedule.

Arteta, whose side are battling Spurs for fourth spot in the Premier League, was upset that his men were forced to play Aston Villa yesterday, three days after an intense 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

He has also expressed concern that the yet-to-be-arranged clash away at Spurs could further crowd the schedule, after it was called off in January with Arsenal saying they had a shortage of players due to injuries, Covid-19 and international commitments.

Asked about Arteta's comments, Conte, who was critical of the decision to call off the January fixture when they had only one confirmed Covid-19 case, said: "Arteta should remember the game postponed.

"I don't forget this. And it's not right to speak about fair or unfair."

Spurs have won four of their last six games and have climbed to seventh, level on 48 points and with a game in hand on London rivals West Ham United, who they face at home today.

The Hammers themselves will be feeling the strain after beating Sevilla in extra time on Thursday to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, but Conte was not reading much into that.

"On one hand they played 120 minutes but when you get this type of result it gives you confidence, enthusiasm and strength," he said.

The Italian confirmed defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, but said midfielder Oliver Skipp could return soon.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio hobbled off at the end of the Sevilla game but manager David Moyes is confident that his star man will be fit.

He said: "I think an extra day would help anybody, but we're pleased we're in the Europa League and that we've qualified.

"I'd have taken that any day and now we'll get ready for the Tottenham game."

REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am