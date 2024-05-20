Spurs beat Blades 3-0 to finish fifth and qualify for Europa League

SHEFFIELD, England - Tottenham Hotspur beat Sheffield United 3-0 away at Bramall Lane in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday to cement fifth place and qualify for the Europa League.

The result helped Spurs finish with 66 points, two points below fourth-placed Aston Villa and three points above fellow London side Chelsea.

Dejan Kulusevski netted twice with a goal in each half while Pedro Porro also scored with a thunderbolt which gave United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance of making a save.

The Blades, whose relegation was confirmed last month, finished the season with the worst defensive record in Premier League history after they conceded 104 goals in 38 games. REUTERS

