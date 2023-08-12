Spurs’ Ange Postecoglou says Harry Kane told him on day one that he wanted out

LONDON - Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur imminently with the club planning for a future without the England captain, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

The club’s record goalscorer Kane, 30, was set for a Bundesliga record €100 million (S$148 million) deal with Bayern Munich.

“My understanding is that it’s progressed to the point where it looks like it’s going to happen,” Postecoglou told reporters, ahead of his side’s Premier League match at Brentford on Sunday.

“From that perspective, it gives us some clarity that barring something unforeseen happens we move forward without Harry.”

Postecoglou, who took over at Spurs in June, said Kane had indicated on day one that he wanted to leave after 19 years with the club and the manager had not tried to convince him to stay.

“You kind of get an indication there that he had kind of made up his mind that if the clubs agreed, that he would go,” he explained.

“There’s been nothing along the way that’s made me feel there’s anything other than this outcome.

“Whatever I was going to say wasn’t going to be relevant to how he felt, being here for the last month. I could plan this grand vision but I’m sure he’s heard it all before.”

Tottenham finished a disappointing eighth in the league last season, out of the European places, while Bayern are in the Champions League.

Postecoglou said Tottenham had Kane’s departure in mind for some time so “this doesn’t change things dramatically from my perspective, in terms of what we’re trying to build.”

“Our whole strategy has been around the fact that Harry wasn’t going to be around, more than likely. So it’s not like we’ve had a pow-wow this morning and what do we do? We knew it was coming.”

Postecoglou said Tottenham still had a big squad and there would be some more movement.

“I think some players will seek opportunities elsewhere and there’s still three or so weeks to go in the transfer window... that’s not because Harry’s gone, that’s always been in the plan.”