Spotify CEO's 'real vision' for Arsenal

NEW YORK • Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek says he wants to bring back the "glory" to Arsenal, as he plans to test the resolve of the club's American billionaire owner Stan Kroenke with a takeover bid.

Kroenke, through his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) business, has been the Gunners' majority shareholder for a decade, taking full control of the club when he bought out Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov's stake in 2018.

But Arsenal's performances on the pitch have declined markedly.

The north London club have not won the Premier League title since 2003-04 and are set to miss out on a top-four finish in the English top flight for a fifth consecutive season.

Kroenke's part in the failed European Super League project has further angered success-starved fans.

On Tuesday, KSE said it had no intention of selling, despite reports of Ek's interest.

"In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal," read a statement. "We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer."

However, Ek, who says he has supported the club for 30 years, claimed he had accumulated the funding to make a serious offer.

"I'm very serious," the Swedish billionaire, who is also Spotify's chief executive officer, told CNBC on Wednesday.

"You know, I have secured the funds for it, and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.

"I've been an Arsenal fan since I was eight years old. Arsenal is my team. I love the history. I love the players. And of course, I love the fans.

"So as I look at that, I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory. And I want to establish trust with fans and I want to engage the fans again."

According to media reports, Arsenal greats Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp would be part of an advisory group in a takeover bid.

"All I can do is prepare what I think is a very thoughtful offer, and bring it to them and hope they hear me out," added Ek.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE