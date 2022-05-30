Sports World: Rangnick will not take up United role

Rangnick will not take up United role

LONDON • Ralf Rangnick yesterday announced he would not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant due to the demands of his new role as Austria coach.

The German, who took over as interim boss of the Red Devils after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired last November, had been initially earmarked to stay at Old Trafford as a consultant for two years and help incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Scheffler seizes control at Colonial

DALLAS • Scottie Scheffler has a two-shot lead at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

The Masters champion and world No. 1 was at 11-under 199, ahead of fellow Americans Scott Stallings (70) and Brendon Todd (65).

REUTERS

Ji routs Sagstrom to charge into semis

LAS VEGAS • South Korea's Ji Eun-hee did not lose a hole en route to defeating Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden 7 & 6 in the quarter-finals of the LPGA Matchplay event on Saturday.

Ji played American Andrea Lee and Japan's Ayaka Furue took on American Lilia Vu in the semi-finals yesterday.

REUTERS