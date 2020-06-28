Sports World

Dendoncker strike sinks Villa, Wolves up to fifth

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker scored the winner in the 1-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa yesterday, boosting his side's Champions League hopes.

The Belgian drilled a shot into the bottom right corner following a great first touch to control a pass at the edge of the box, just past the hour mark.

The victory meant that Wolves, who have six matches left, have now moved up to fifth in the standings on 52 points. They are three points ahead of Manchester United, who have played a game less. Villa remain in 19th place with 27 points.

Juve thrash Lecce 4-0, pile pressure on Lazio

TURIN • Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A on Friday after hammering struggling Lecce 4-0 in Turin and piling the pressure on title rivals Lazio.

A superb Paulo Dybala strike and Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty just after the hour mark gave the home side a commanding lead at the Allianz Stadium before two late strikes from Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt completed the rout.

Juve are now on 69 points with 10 games left, although Lazio could reduce that gap to four again should they beat Fiorentina in yesterday's late game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE