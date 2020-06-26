Sports World: First Qatar Cup worker succumbs to Covid-19

First Qatar Cup worker succumbs to Covid-19

DOHA • World Cup organisers in Qatar reported the first coronavirus death of a worker involved in construction of 2022 tournament venues yesterday.

A source close to the Qatari tournament organisers said that 1,102 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed among workers at tournament projects with 121 infections still active. The victim was an engineer in his 50s who had no underlying medical conditions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bin Laden cutout dragged out of stands

LONDON • Leeds United have removed a cardboard cutout of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from the stands at Elland Road after it was spotted in a photo posted on Twitter, British media have reported.

The BBC quoted the Championship club as saying they will "ensure there are no more offensive images" in the stands before tomorrow's game against Fulham.

REUTERS

England cricket training bubble ready

LONDON • Mark Wood said he felt like he was in a sci-fi film after entering England's bio-secure training 'bubble' for next month's Test series against the West Indies.

Durham fast bowler Wood is one of 29 England cricketers currently at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl for the first Test. All have produced negative results in an initial round of coronavirus testing by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beckham buys stake in e-sports start-up

LONDON • Former England football captain David Beckham is moving into the virtual world as co-owner of London-based start-up Guild Esports.

Guild said in a statement yesterday that it will launch player academies and run teams in various e-sports arenas including Rocket League, EA Sports, Fifa and Fortnite.

REUTERS