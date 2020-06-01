Sports World: Icardi makes $91m move from Inter to PSG

Icardi makes $91m move from Inter to PSG

PARIS • French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain yesterday signed Argentina striker Mauro Icardi on an undisclosed deal from Inter Milan, the Serie A club confirmed yesterday.

The 27-year-old was on a season-long loan and scored 20 goals in 31 matches in all competitions before the season was prematurely ended on April 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and PSG have made the move permanent.

According to The Daily Mail, PSG spent £52 million (S$91 million) to land Icardi.

REUTERS

EPL players' views not a priority in restart: Mings

LONDON • Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings yesterday said his peers were the "last to be consulted" over the Premier League's "financially driven" plan to resume on June 17.

The England defender was also adamant players should have had more say over the return amid the pandemic, but their hands were tied given the millions of dollars at stake if the campaign does not come to satisfactory conclusion.

The league said on Saturday there were no new Covid-19 cases in its latest round of testing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE