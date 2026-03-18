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Sporting stage stunning comeback to reach Champions League quarter-finals

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Sporting CP v Bodo/Glimt - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 17, 2026 Sporting CP's Maximiliano Araujo celebrates scoring their fourth goal in extra time REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo celebrates scoring their fourth goal in extra time.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Sporting Lisbon beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 after extra time, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16.
  • Goals from Inacio, Goncalves and Suarez levelled the tie, forcing extra time where Araujo and Nel secured Sporting's victory.
  • The win, a 5-3 aggregate score, sent Sporting into the quarter-finals and ended Bodo/Glimt's "fairytale run" (REUTERS).

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LISBON - Sporting staged a stunning comeback to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 after extra time on March 17, and reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Norway, Sporting attacked from the kickoff and went ahead in the 34th minute when Goncalo Inacio headed in from Francisco Trincao’s corner.

Bodo/Glimt struck the crossbar before halftime, but Sporting scored again when Pedro Goncalves swept in Luis Suarez’s cross in the 61st minute and levelled the tie when Suarez converted a spot kick in the 78th after a VAR handball review.

Sporting needed less than two minutes of extra time to score the fourth as Maxi Araujo slotted in, with substitute Rafael Nel adding a fifth in added time, ending the Norwegian side’s fairytale run and sending the back-to-back Portuguese champions through. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.