SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 9)

Ridhuan Barudin (Tampines Rovers)

Deputising for the unfit Syazwan Buhari, Ridhuan put in an assured performance against Brunei DPMM en route to picking up a clean sheet on his first league start of the season. The 36-year-old veteran made two saves and was dominant in the air, claiming crosses confidently while communicating clearly with his teammates.

Anders Aplin (Hougang United)

Restored to the starting line-up for the third consecutive matchweek, Aplin was imperious in defence and often made the right decisions when in possession. Playing as a right-back, the 31-year-old made up for his lack of pace relative to the opposition with his astute reading of the game and cultivated positional instincts to make well-timed interceptions.

Jacob Mahler (Young Lions)

On only his second league start of the season since returning from a damaging anterior cruciate ligament injury, Mahler captained Young Lions to a resilient and hard-fought draw against local giants Lion City Sailors. The 23-year-old partnered foreign teammate Jun Kobayashi in the heart of a defence that withstood relentless waves of Sailors’ attacks.

Kazuma Takayama (Hougang)

Takayama made countless headed clearances from the crosses that peppered Hougang’s penalty box and let nothing past him. The 26-year-old Japanese centre-back showed his credentials with a resolute and aggressive display that stifled last season’s top scorer Boris Kopitovic for majority of the game.

Jordan Vestering (Hougang United)

Vestering came up clutch for Hougang with numerous crucial blocks to keep the Cheetahs in the game. The 22-year-old technically kept a clean sheet during the 75 minutes he spent on the pitch before picking up an injury. If not for Kopitovic’s 105th-minute penalty, conceded by his replacement Iryan Fandi, Hougang would have kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Shodai Yokoyama (Albirex Niigata)

While Yokoyama’s midfield masterclass was not captured in the goals and assists charts, the 22-year-old’s excellent showing certainly captivated those in attendance via his perfectly weighted through balls and dazzling dribbling out of tight situations. Yokoyama completely ran the show at the heart of midfield to lead league leaders Albirex to a dominant 2-0 win over DPMM.

Jared Gallagher (Young Lions)

Sitting as the deepest lying midfielder, Gallagher was unfazed by the quality of his opponents by bravely getting stuck into challenges. He helped Young Lions escape pressure in the first phase of the build-up, dropping into rare open pockets of spaces and progressing the ball consistently through the thirds. Playing the full 90 minutes against the Sailors, Gallagher maintained his levels, which allowed Young Lions to find a late equaliser.

Hami Syahin (Lion City Sailors)

After a disappointing 2022 season, Hami is rediscovering his best form. The 24-year-old has started all but two league matches for the Sailors in 2023 and rewarded head coach Risto Vidakovic’s faith by putting in yet another outstanding shift in midfield. He eluded his opponent’s tackles with silky skills and his small 1.66m frame allowed him to niftily wiggle out of tricky scenarios to maintain possession.

Ho Wai Loon (Balestier Khalsa)

Although Balestier Khalsa captain Ho Wai Loon can play as a winger, the 29-year-old has been converted into a central midfielder by head coach Peter de Roo and has flourished since. Ho has recorded three goals and three assists in the 2023 season and received a national team call-up in March. Against Tanjong Pagar United, he started the ball rolling by netting the opener in a 4-2 victory for the Tigers.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

Returning from injury against Tanjong Pagar, Hoshino showed his calibre with an all round centre-forward display, despite not getting on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old, who picked up an assist, excelled in his hold-up play and retained the ball well in the final third; giving his teammates time to join the attack.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier)

Now the league’s leading scorer with eight goals, Taniguchi’s feat is impressive given he plays for a mid-table team and primarily operates from central midfield. The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form and staked an early claim for the Player of the Season award by notching a crucial brace against Tanjong Pagar. He fired Balestier into fifth in the nine-team league, disproving pre-season predictions from fans and pundits who tipped the Tigers to be cellar-dwellers.