SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 9.

Fashah Iskandar (Tanjong Pagar United)

The 27-year-old was making his first appearance of the season and he almost became the first goalkeeper to prevent Hougang from scoring this season, as he pulled off big saves against Shahril Ishak and Kristijan Krajcek, only to be beaten by Pedro Bortulozo in the 95th minute.

Darren Teh (Balestier Khalsa)

While his team lost 2-1, the right wingback stood out for his calmness and reading of the game as he also helped provide line-breaking passes. It was Teh's 50th-minute free-kick that was deliciously whipped in for Shuhei Hoshino to head in the equaliser against Albirex Niigata.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Geylang International)

Against more illustrious opponents, Abdil marshalled the Geylang defence admirably, making key interceptions to snuff out Lion City Sailors' attacks, including one where he manfully took a shot in his face, and denying the opponents a goal from open play.

Pedro Henrique (Lion City Sailors)

When his teammates could score just once, it makes Henrique's job of organising the defence more important and the Brazilian did just that to help his team prevent Geylang from breaking clear from counter-attacks and keep a league-leading fourth clean sheet.

Nazhiim Harman (Hougang United)

Playing on the left side of a three-man defence, the unheralded 23-year-old might seem like the weak link, especially after taking an elbow from Faritz Hameed in the first half. But he grew into the game and kept things simple and tidy, and his opponents largely at bay.

Kan Kobayashi (Albirex Niigata)

The classy midfielder is usually the provider, but against Balestier, he showed his eye for goal. His first touch from Masahiro Sugita's pass took the ball away from Ensar Bruncevic, and his second was a clinical left-footer past the goalkeeper for the winner.

Rusyaidi Salime (Tanjong Pagar United)

Converted from a rightback into a central midfielder, Rusyaidi was rock solid. Perhaps a bit lucky to be allowed to play on after a 50-50 collision with Hafiz Sujad to win possession, he strode 30 metres before setting up Reo Nishiguchi's 90th-minute opener against Hougang.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The playmaker pulled the strings in midfield and delivered good passes to initiate numerous attacks against Geylang. His 35th-minute goal - a free header from Maxime Lestienne's corner - was the decider and extended the league leaders' winning run to five SPL games.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex Niigata)

The former Southampton forward worked hard the entire second half to find a winner against Balestier, and finally did when he headed in a corner in the 86th minute. Earlier, Lee had also set up Sugita, whose deflected shot came off the post.

Pedro Bortoluzo (Hougang)

The 25-year-old never stopped running and trying to breach the Tanjong Pagar defence, and was rewarded deep into added time when he popped up at the back post to head in a 95th-minute equaliser and his third goal in five games.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

The Japanese striker is not just a nuisance when he gets stuck in and involved in scraps, but also a genuine goal threat. One chance on the counter-attack in the 90th minute against Hougang was all it took for Nishiguchi to score his eighth goal in nine games.