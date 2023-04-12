SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 8)

Zharfan Rohaizad (Lion City Sailors)

A league-leading 38 saves in seven matches, Zharfan Rohaizad was assured between the sticks once again as he collected his third clean sheet of the season. Produced a special double save to keep out Sahil Suhaimi and Gabriel Quak in the second-half. The 26-year-old, who was left out of the last Lions squad, is determined to make his way back into the national fold.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Sailors)

Making just his second start of the season, Zulqarnaen Suzliman is slowly working his way back into the player who was a standout at the 2020 AFF Championship. He put in a commendable performance at right-back against Hougang United and was always a threat down his flank as he charged up the field to support his team’s attacks.

Manuel Lopez (Sailors)

The Spanish defender’s experience showed in his team’s 5-0 win as he kept Hougang’s attack at bay with his astute reading of the game. A perfectly timed sliding challenge on Quak in the first half just as the Hougang winger was about to pull the trigger in the box, was a particular highlight.

Amirul Adli (Geylang International)

Amirul Adli was a rock at the back for the Eagles and inspired his side to their first clean sheet of the season, at the eighth time of asking. Charged with keeping Ryoya Taniguchi quiet, Amirul took the task in his stride and ensured that the in-form Japanese forward was left frustrated.

Sho Fuwa (Albirex Niigata)

The 22-year-old Japanese defender has become a standout player for the defending champions and his all-action display down the left was key to his side’s 2-0 win over Tanjong Pagar United. It was his sumptuous cross in the seventh minute that led to Shodai Yokoyama’s opening goal.

Kaisei Ogawa (Albirex)

The 22-year-old central midfielder belies his age and operates like a veteran journeyman in the middle of the park. Once again, his control and reading of the game from midfield gave Albirex the stability in midfield. He was also unlucky to not get on the score sheet with a couple of efforts from distance.

Kan Kobayashi (Young Lions)

After scoring a goal in Matchweek 7, Kobayashi followed that up by notching two assists in Young Lions’ comeback against Brunei DPMM. The first was a pin-point delivery from a corner for Kieran Teo to head in and, in the 89th minute, he produced the deftest of passes on to Jordan Emaviwe’s path for the equaliser.

Huzaifah Aziz (Geylang)

Geylang were able to dominate the midfield against Balestier Khalsa and that was helped largely by Huzaifah’s calmness on the ball and his ability to always find the right passes. Recalled for the national team during the last international window, Huzaifah is showing his confidence with his displays for the Eagles.

Iqbal Hussain (Geylang)

Perhaps inspired by facing his former side, Iqbal was on song down the left wing for the Eagles against Balestier and was rewarded for his effort down the right with his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old was a livewire all game, in what was his best performance so far for Geylang this term.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

In his post-match comments, Sailors head coach Risto Vidakovic said any coach would love to have a player like Lestienne in their side. And the praises were justified given that the Belgian produced one of the most memorable individual performances of the season with two goals and two assists on the night.

Abdul Rasaq (Sailors)

A brace for the young forward this week underlines the progress he is making at the Sailors. While his first strike was a simple finish in the box, Rasaq showed fine technique with the second. He produced a smooth turn before scoring past Zaiful Nizam for his fifth of the season.