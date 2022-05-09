SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 8.

Zharfan Rohaizad (Tanjong Pagar United)

In a gameweek without clean sheets, Zharfan stood out for his nine saves that kept the Jaguars in the match before they lost 2-1 to Albirex Niigata. The pick of the bunch was a first-half stop to deny Kodai Tanaka, as he also claimed crosses confidently.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

He usually plays as a winger, but Idetsu also excelled as he replaced Tatsuya Sambongi at right-back. When he wasn't bombing forward or thwarting Tanjong Pagar attackers, he popped up with his first goal of the season, a free-kick winner, just before half-time.

Reo Kunimoto (Albirex)

Not since 2019 have Albirex conceded goals and failed to win for four straight games, as Reo Kunimoto recovered from a knee injury. While the White Swans still let in one goal against the Jaguars on Kunimoto's first start this season, the centre-back brought back some stability.

Shuya Yamashita (Tampines Rovers)

A clean sheet remains elusive for the Stags, but at least there was a better defensive display from the team that leaked 10 goals in their previous four matches. Key to the improvement was Yamashita's composure and leadership in the heart of defence.

Gareth Low (Balestier Khalsa)

Normally a central midfielder, Low adapted well as a left wing-back, providing good cover for left centre-back Aidil Johari and augmenting the Tigers' attack. His forward forays resulted in him capitalising on a loose ball to score the opener in their 2-1 loss to Tampines.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Tampines)

The diminutive Serbian loves to get forward and shoot, and launched his team's comeback with a sweet right-footed volley off Boris Kopitovic's flick-on. The 1.67-metre Mehmedovic also made a nuisance of himself to induce Delwinder Singh's dismissal for a second booking.

Andre Moritz (Hougang United)

The Brazilian may be 35, but the former Crystal Palace midfielder proved he is still a class act with a wand of a left foot, twice reducing the deficit in the 4-3 loss to Lion City Sailors by slotting in a pin-point effort, and then catching out Izwan Mahbud from range.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)

The Belgian winger scored the opener against the Cheetahs and had a hand in two more, but it could easily have been many more assists had his teammates been less wasteful, as Lestienne ran the show at Hougang Stadium.

Kim Shin-wook (Sailors)

With time and space, this massive fox in the box is unstoppable, as Hougang discovered the hard way when the 1.98-metre Kim claimed his second hat-trick of the season just by being at the right place at the right time.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

After a match-winning brace against Albirex in February, Nishiguchi is once again the scourge of the White Swans as he scored a superb solo goal after running unmolested from the halfway line, but was unfortunate to finish on the losing side.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

He had already scored the go-ahead goal against Balestier with his third free-kick conversion of the season to take his tally to 12 goals in eight games, but Kopitovic was still pressing and defending from the front late on, displaying exemplary work rate for a top striker.