SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 7)

Kenji Rusydi (Tanjong Pagar United)

Beaten by a clever dink from Hougang’s Hazzuwan Halim right before half-time, Rusydi was otherwise reliable in both the shot-stopping and kicking departments. Besides his four crucial saves to keep Tanjong Pagar in the game, the 24-year-old aimed his goal kicks with laser-like accuracy to help the Jaguars escape pressure.

Anders Aplin (Hougang United)

Although Hougang fell 2-1 to Tanjong Pagar, Aplin executed his role as a right-back to the best of his abilities. Both goals the Cheetahs conceded came from the left flank, and there was not much more the 31-year-old could have done on his first start of the season.

Shunsaku Kishimoto (Albirex Niigata)

While centre-back partner Koki Kawachi committed four fouls and picked up a yellow card, Kishimoto was error-free and composed in defence. The 22-year-old played brave vertical passes to penetrate Balestier’s defensive lines and was pivotal in ensuring a commanding victory for the White Swans.

Shakir Hamzah (Tanjong Pagar)

Making his way into the Team of the Week for the second matchweek running, Shakir Hamzah has been a revelation for Tanjong Pagar this season. The veteran Singapore international showed his experience at the heart of a back three and put in yet another solid shift to stifle Hougang’s attackers.

Sho Fuwa (Albirex)

Fuwa was full of energy against Balestier and aggressively overlapped down the left flank to provide space for teammate Riku Fukashiro. The 22-year-old promising left-back threatened with his pinpoint crosses and calm decision-making against Balestier, picking up an assist in the process.

Kan Kobayashi (Young Lions)

One of the few bright sparks in a lacklustre Young Lions team against Balestier, Kobayashi showed his quality with a headed goal - his first of the season - resulting from a well-timed run into the penalty box. The 23-year-old was brought on as one of three foreign players allowed in the national developmental squad, although only two slots have been taken up.

Blake Ricciuto (Tanjong Pagar)

It can be easy to overlook players without a goal contribution, but Ricciuto ran the show with a tireless performance in midfield. The Australian midfielder was spirited in an aggressive man-marking system deployed by Tanjong Pagar, stifled dangerous attacks and mostly made the right decisions when he received the ball.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier Khalsa)

Taniguchi was involved in all of Balestier’s three goals against Young Lions - recording two goals and an assist - en route to a deserved man of the match award. The 23-year-old’s playmaking abilities has been key to the Tigers’ positive start which sees them sixth with three wins from seven games, an improvement from last season.

Daniel Goh (Balestier)

After having a goal ruled out for offside against Albirex, Goh bounced back with a well taken strike against Young Lions to bring his total attacking contributions to three goals and two assists. The 23-year-old is enjoying a new lease of life under head coach Peter de Roo and was recently called up to the national team.

Seia Kunori (Albirex)

With his first hat-trick of the season, Kunori fired his way to the top of the league’s scoring charts with a tally of seven goals. The 22-year-old was not only clinical in front of goal, but also retained the ball well in the final third and acted as a bridge from defence to attack with his deft dropping movements bamboozling Balestier’s defenders.

Riku Fukashiro (Albirex)

Deployed as a left-winger, Fukashiro was able to cut inside to score an incredible right-footed curler into the top corner; demonstrating his impeccable technique. The 22-year-old had an assist to go with his brace and was a constant menace for the opposition with his penetrative runs and agile manoeuvres in tight spaces.