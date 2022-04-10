SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 7.

Ridhuan Barudin (Hougang United)

Earned his team the three points against the Young Lions with literally the last touch of the game, springing low to his left to to tip Khairin Nadim's fierce low shot to safety to preserve the 2-1 scoreline.

Darren Teh (Balestier Khalsa)

The 25-year-old Tigers skipper put in an all-action display and seemed to be playing three positions as he helped them to their first clean sheet of the season when they beat Geylang International 1-0. It was Balestier's second straight win.



Hariss Harun (Lion City Sailors)

Never eased up during the Sailors' 6-1 demolition of second-placed Tanjong Pagar United. Even with his side three goals up, he made a gut-busting run and won a 50-50 challenge for a loose ball in the middle of the pitch. Set the standard for his teammates.

Jordan Emaviwe (Young Lions)

Playing on the left side of a three-man central defence, Emaviwe was unbeatable in duels and was one of his team's better players on the ball. Unlucky to see his free kick crash off the crossbar in the second half.

Daichi Omori (Albirex Niigata)

Two of the White Swans' goals in their 3-3 draw with Tampines stemmed from his deliveries from the left flank.

Ryhan Stewart (Young Lions)

Provided width and energy for the Young Lions as a right wingback, and scored a well-deserved goal on one of his lung-bursting runs forward.

Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang)

Always progressive with his passing against the Young Lions. Scored his first goal of the season with a shot with his wand of a left foot from over 30 metres.



Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The multi-million dollar man put in one of the most impressive individual performances in the SPL in recent seasons. Was simply unplayable as he pulled off flicks, pirouettes, no-look passes, and scored twice to set the Sailors off on their big win.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

The Belgian ace has been used sparingly in the SPL thus far - starting just once in five appearances - as Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon keeps him fresh for their upcoming Asian Champions League campaign. Lestienne came on at the start of the second half and needed just 45 minutes to register a goal and two assists.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers)

The SPL's leading scorer took his tally this season to nine goals from six games, with a double against Albirex. After netting from the penalty spot with his right foot, the Montenegrin then drilled home a fearsome shot with his left from a tight angle.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

Balestier's in-form striker scored the only goal in their win over Geylang, and was the focal point of the Tigers' attack. "Jumbo" has now scored in four of his last five games.