SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 6.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

The stunned look on the Albirex Niigata players' faces told the whole story. Sure, Zaiful conceded two goals, but he also produced numerous top-drawer saves, including a stoppage-time block, to salvage a draw for his team, who were playing with 10 men for half an hour.

Syabil Hisham (Young Lions)

Despite his team losing 1-0 to leaders Lion City Sailors, the 19-year-old impressed in just his second match of the season, mostly holding his own against matchwinner Gabriel Quak and later on Faris Ramli with several key interceptions.

Adam Reefdy (Tampines Rovers)

The 17-year-old had just 50 minutes of game time as a substitute in Tampines' four previous games but, on his first start, Adam proved himself with a calm and composed performance before his 68th-minute substitution preceded the Jaguars comeback.

Ensar Brunsevic (Balestier Khalsa)

Being a key part of a defence that conceded 20 goals in five games can be damaging. But the 1.96-metre Serbian centre-back bounced back with a solid performance in the 2-1 win over Hougang United, largely keeping them at bay and popping up at the other end with the winner.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Tampines)

The 1.67-metre Serbian is turning out to be one of the league's best playmakers. Not only does Mehmedovic have a good understanding with striker Boris Kopitovic, twice picking him out in the 3-3 draw with Tanjong Pagar, he is also tenacious and not afraid to have a go at goal.

Mirko Sugic (Tanjong Pagar United)

The Croatian is the embodiment of why the Jaguars are still unbeaten after six games. Despite being three goals down, the Jaguars did not give up, with Sugic gradually regaining control of the midfield before delivering a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Amir Syafiz (Young Lions)

Another young player making just his second start, the 17-year-old was dominant in midfield and assured in possession. Amir showed guts to run at the more established senior Sailors and also the maturity to slow the game down when necessary.

Masahiro Sugita (Albirex Niigata)

For the third game in a row, Sugita has chipped in with a goal. Other than combining well with Tadanari Lee on the left, he switched to the right for a set-piece and whipped a wicked left-footer into the top corner to beat the in-form Zaiful.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

The Japanese hitman's consistency for a smaller team is as notable as his brace - a cool penalty and then a towering header - helped his team bounce back against Tampines. Nishiguchi now has six goals in as many games and trails Stags striker Boris Kopitovic by just one in the topscorers' list.

Sime Zuzul (Geylang)

The Croatian striker can add "great feet and touches for a big striker" on his CV now. There looked to be no danger when he collected Abdil Qaiyyim's pass just outside the centre circle. Two pirouettes later, Zuzul had already slotted in a great goal to make it 1-1 against Albirex.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

The Japanese striker showed good first touch to kill Ryoya Taniguchi's cross and an even better left-footed finish to open the scoring. Afterwards, Hoshino kept the Hougang backline busy throughout with his physical presence and tireless runs into channels.