SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 5.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

The Geylang International goalkeeper saw three goals go past him during the 3-2 loss to Tampines Rovers but the 10-man Eagles may not have run their opponents so close if not for Zaiful's heroics. A 72nd-minute save to keep out a close-range Zehrudin Mehmedovic header was outstanding.

Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United)

A real live wire for the Cheetahs in their unexpected 1-1 draw with Albirex Niigata, Nazrul was quite literally everywhere for Hougang. Nazrul contributed effectively in attack but it was his defensive work against the Japanese side that was pleasing as he made several interceptions and tackles.

Hariss Harun (Lion City Sailors)

After enjoying a good international break with standout performances for the Lions against Malaysia and the Philippines in friendly matches, Hariss was once again in supreme form. The Sailors captain marshalled the backline expertly as the Sailors collected their second clean sheet of the season in their 4-0 win over Balestier Khalsa.

Pedro Henrique (LCS)

Back from a two-game suspension, the Brazilian defender was an assured presence alongside Hariss in defence. Henrique, who is the only left-footed centre-back in the Sailors' ranks, brought balance to the defending champions' build-up play from the back.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

A right wing-back for country, Zulqarnaen showed his ability on the other flank in the 3-2 loss to Tanjong Pagar United. Not only did he score a well-taken goal to give the Young Lions an early lead, Zulqarnaen played a crucial role in his side's other goal as he won a penalty after being brought down in the box.

Shah Shahiran (YL)

In a week that he clinched his first national cap, Shah ended it with a dominant performance for his club. Despite being on the losing side, the 22-year-old showed maturity in his gameplay and edged a midfield battle against his seasoned opponents in the middle of the park.

Song Ui-young (LCS)

The South Korean-born player was excellent during the victory over the Tigers with his driving runs from midfield. He also showed his dexterity with a superb control and calm finish for the Sailors' second goal.

Faizal Raffi (Tanjong Pagar United)

A super-sub for Tanjong Pagar, the 26-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against the Young Lions. With the game tied at 2-2, Faizal showed good initiative by making a darting run from midfield before he produced a deft touch by clipping the ball over the opposition goalkeeper.

Khairul Amri (TP)

At 37, the former Singapore international continues to be a fox in the box. A goal and an assist in the win over the Young Lions meant that Amri helped to extend the Jaguars' unbeaten start to the season.

Kim Shin-wook (LCS)

The South Korean scored his first hat-trick in Singapore football and you would think that it certainly won't be his last. Shin-wook's third goal in particular showed his class as he directed a header from a difficult position in the box.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers)

The Montenegrin forward scored the goal of the week with a sublime effort from just inside the left-edge of the penalty box. It was his second goal of the night in the win against Geylang, after he had scored from the penalty spot earlier.