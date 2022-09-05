SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 23.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

Zaiful pulled off six saves to help his team record their second win over Lion City Sailors this season. The pick of the bunch was a stunner off Kim Shin-wook's header in the second half.

Ilhan Noor (Geylang)

Tidy in defence and a threat going forward. The Eagles' comeback began when Ilhan sped past Shahdan Sulaiman and whipped in a deflected cross from the right for Vincent Bezecourt's equaliser.

Rio Sakuma (Geylang)

The 1.79m centre-back commanded the Geylang defence with distinction, and kept Sailors striker Kim quiet despite a height difference of almost 20cm. Sakuma's leadership ability has helped turn the Eagles' season around and blown the title race wide open.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang)

The 24-year-old's versatility and composure must have impressed national coach Takayuki Nishigaya. A midfielder by trade, he has filled in admirably in defence in a lean squad, and now has another big scalp. Pereira has been a key part of Geylang's revival.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

Instrumental in the White Swans' fightback against Balestier Khalsa with two assists for Kodai Tanaka, the right-back then fired in the go-ahead free-kick in the 5-3 win.

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines Rovers)

The Tampines playmaker was classy on the ball as usual, but in recent times have found a goal edge, this time opening the floodgates for the Stags in their 7-0 rout of the Young Lions.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

He was the matchwinner in their first match against the Sailors this season, and Bezecourt kept up his recent fine form with a clinical double to stun the league leaders yet again.

Shawal Anuar (Hougang United)

A real livewire in wide positions, Shawal scored for the third game running, this time with a well-taken brace in the 3-3 draw against Tanjong Pagar United, to take his season's tally to 10 goals for just the second time in his career.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier Khalsa)

Dropping deep to link up play, and being a constant thorn in the Albirex Niigata defence, the Tigers striker worked tirelessly to reach 16 goals this season with two poacher's efforts.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

A brilliant all-round player, Tanaka repeated his four-goal feat against Balestier to help the White Swans stay on track to regain their league title. Twice, he scored with his head, for a remarkable 14 headed goals this season.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

It looks like a straight shootout between the Tampines striker and Albirex's Tanaka for the Golden Boot award. Tanaka grabbed four goals on Friday, Kopitovic drew level with him at 28 goals overall with two goals against Young Lions, and notched another four assists.