SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 22.

Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International)

Made an important save to deny Young Lions forward Abdul Rasaq when the game was goalless, helping the Eagles to settle. They eventually won 3-0.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

Had another excellent game in the White Swans' tough 2-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United. The right-back was so involved in play that he appeared to be playing at two or three positions at times. His range of passing and crossing also stretched the Jaguars throughout the game.

Ryaan Sanizal (Tampines Rovers)

Still only 20, he showed good reading of the game in the Stags' 2-1 win over Balestier Khalsa. Nullified Kuraba Kondo and also helped defensive partner Shuya Yamashita keep a close watch on Shuhei Hoshino.

Ilhan Noor (Geylang)

A moment of brilliance - a feint to spin round his marker and leave him for dead - led to Geylang's first goal. Was also always a willing runner on the overlap, giving his team width.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang United)

The Cheetahs are smarting from their 9-4 defeat by Lion City Sailors but Krajcek was industrious in the opposition half and played the final pass in three of their goals.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang)

Another all-action display from the 24-year-old, who has been one of the Eagles' consistent performers across their good run of form over the last two months. Was rewarded with his first goal this season.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex)

In a withdrawn role, the former Southampton man pulled the strings in the attacking third for the White Swans and showed his quality and class by creating both their goals, including a cheeky backheel into the path of Kumpei Kakuta for the opener.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)

Had a hand in creating five of the Sailors' goals - three of them direct assists - and scored once himself. Those contributions mean he has racked up 10 goals and 20 assists this season.

Kim Shin-wook (Sailors)

Bagged his second hat-trick in three games - and third overall this season - which helped him reach the 20-goal mark. The 1.96m striker has been a focal point of the attack under interim coach Luka Lalic and, with the Sailors firing on all cylinders, he could chase down Boris Kopitovic (26) and Kodai Tanaka (24) for the topscorer's award.

Sime Zuzul (Geylang)

Bagged a brace to extend his goalscoring run to nine games - the longest run in the SPL this season - and take his tally to 16 this season. The lanky Croatian created panic in the Young Lions' backline every time he galloped towards their goal.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

Conjured both the Stags' goals practically on his own. Forced his way past Ensar Bruncevic to fire a swerving shot in from a tight angle for the opener, before earning a penalty in the dying moments of the match - and then dusting himself off to convert it.