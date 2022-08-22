SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 21.

Aizil Yazid (Hougang United)

In a week with little to shout about for goalkeepers, young Aizil gets the nod for a fuss-free display between the sticks in Hougang’s 5-1 win over Young Lions. Still only 17, the son of Singapore Premier League legend Yazid Yasin made his fourth consecutive start.

Hafiz Nor (Lion City Sailors)

The rampaging fullback played like a man possessed, tearing up the right flank in the Sailors’ 7-0 thumping of Tanjong Pagar United. He scored the second goal and was unlucky to see another shot come off the woodwork. Also kept Jaguars’ left-sided player Shodai Nishikawa quiet.

Lionel Tan (Hougang)

Despite the margin of their victory, Hougang faced some resistance from Young Lions, who created 17 attempts at goal (Hougang had 20). Strong defending from the Cheetahs backline, led by Tan, though, meant only six of those were on target.

Pedro Henrique (Sailors)

Not the toughest day at the office for the Brazilian, but he and partner Hariss Harun did have to stay focused to keep Jaguars dangerman Reo Nishiguchi quiet. Put himself about and earned a bandaged head for his troubles, but continued to have a solid game and showed good distribution from the back.

Daichi Omori (Albirex Niigata)

His combination with left-sided attacker Kodai Tanaka kept Tampines Rovers’ right wing-back Christopher van Huizen busy, nullifying the threat from his pinpoint crosses in the process. Omori also swung in a pinpoint cross for Ilhan Fandi to power a header home from.

Masahiro Sugita (Albirex)

The goalscorers got the plaudits but his energy in midfield typified Albirex’s relentless attacking against Tampines. Either on the right side or through the middle, Sugita was a livewire, and his charging run led to the fourth goal, which sealed the game for the White Swans.

Adam Swandi (Sailors)

It is one thing to pull off tricks and stepovers when you are one-on-one with a defender on the flank, and quite another to execute them in the heart of midfield. Adam excelled alongside the experienced Shahdan Sulaiman in what was just his fifth start this season, with both displaying incisive passing too. Have the Sailors finally discovered how to get the best out of him?

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines Rovers)

Another strong display from the former Japan Under-17 midfielder, who oozed class in the centre of a frenetic game, and scored a well-deserved goal with a thumping strike from outside the box.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

Once again the chief orchestrator of the league leaders’ irresistable attack. Split the Tanjong Pagar defence with an impudent chip to create the opening goal, and added two goals himself - the latter a curler from outside the box - in the second half.

Ilhan Fandi (Albirex)

Hours after big brother Ikhsan Fandi scored a thunderbolt in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League last 16, Ilhan had his own star turn with a brace. Both his strikes were high-quality goals - a bullet header and then a powerful shot from outside the box.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

Tanaka did not let his marker Irfan Najeeb have a moment’s rest, and scored twice to take his tally for the season to 24 and go joint-top of the league’s scoring charts with Tampines’ Boris Kopitovic.