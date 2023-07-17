SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 20 and 21)

Zaiful Nizam (Hougang United)

In a week where it rained goals in the SPL, Hougang United earned just their second clean sheet of the season thanks to a fine display by their skipper. Coming back from a two-match layoff due to injury, the 35-year-old was a commanding presence in the box, making crucial saves to keep Geylang International at bay. His flying save in the first minute of first-half stoppage time prevented the Eagles from taking the lead before half time and ensured that the Cheetahs broke their four-game losing streak.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex Niigata)

Despite linking up with an unfamiliar partner on the right flank in Shuto Komaki, the Albirex skipper showcased his prowess both at the back and going forward. Up top, his runs and combination play with Komaki caused issues for Nur Adam, who was often left to deal with the threat of Albirex’s right wing alone. He might have counted himself unlucky to have conceded the penalty as his flailing arm made contact with Kaisei Ogawa’s sliced clearance.

Shunsaku Kishimoto (Albirex)

For all the attacking prowess in Lion City Sailors’ arsenal, Kishimoto was crucial in limiting them to one shot on target throughout the game. The 23-year-old made a crucial block in the 26th minute, albeit at the expense of injuring veteran custodian Hassan Sunny. The centre-back also showed comfort on the ball, playing a neat pass into the path of Seia Kunori, who assisted Shodai Yokoyama to restore parity for the White Swans in the 80th minute.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Hougang)

Playing for the first time since leaving Geylang, the 34-year-old veteran showed his experience at the back, helping his side keep a clean sheet. Against his former team, Abdil did not look out of place, often reacting first to the rebounds, showing no-nonsense defending. The centre-back also closed down spaces well, forcing the Eagles into multiple shots from distances.

Akram Azman (Tanjong Pagar United)

The 22-year-old showed little signs of nerves despite being entrusted with the captain’s armband, defending his corner tenaciously and was robust in his challenges against Geylang. The spirited wing-back also contributed at the other end of the pitch, as his header in the 11th minute proved too strong for Geylang’s custodian Rudy Khairullah to keep out. Earlier in the week, Akram kept Tampines quiet down his wing, while it was his throw in which found the head of teammate Faizal Roslan, who flicked it on to Syukri Bashir to squeeze an equaliser home.

Faris Ramli (Tampines Rovers)

Having suffered a mini drought after his fine start to the season, the 30-year-old bagged two goals in as many matches across the week. Capitalising on a through-ball from his captain Yasir Hanapi, the winger coolly slotted past Kenji Rusydi to help his side regain the lead against Tanjong Pagar United. On Saturday, three minutes after his captain’s goal against Young Lions, Faris met the end of a Boris Kopitovic pass, to take the game away from the SPL’s bottom side.

Yasir Hanapi (Tampines)

For the first time in nine matches, the Stags found the back of the net three times, thanks to the brilliance of their skipper against Young Lions. Yasir found the back of the net twice, first firing a bullet from the edge of the area, before nonchalantly deflecting a shot off Kieran Teo to get his fourth of the season. Against Tanjong Pagar, the midfielder slipped a no-look pass into the path of Ramli, who made no mistake to restore Tampines’ lead.

Azwan Ali (Brunei DPMM)

DPMM’s skipper clearly has a penchant for scoring early goals, with all four of his goals this season coming before the 10-minute mark. Two of the goals came from the past week, as he found the net against both the Sailors and Balestier Khalsa. His first goal saw him make a piercing run past the Sailors’ backline to latch onto a ball from Indera Putera, before applying a first time finish into the bottom corner. He added another to his goal tally on Sunday against Balestier, showing off his blistering pace and firing home an equaliser a mere four minutes after the Tigers took the lead.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier Khalsa)

With four goals across two matches, Taniguchi found himself in the thick of the action as the conductor of a prolific Tigers’ offence. On Tuesday, he fired a free kick from close to 40 metres out to give his side the lead, before sealing the victory by taking advantage of a Young Lions defensive error. Against DPMM on Sunday, the 23-year-old’s lofted cross just two minutes after kick-off led to Balestier’s first goal, while he tucked home the rebound off his second penalty to score his 20th goal of the season.

Seia Kunori (Albirex)

Even with 12 goals this season, Kunori showed that he is a man that can do both, providing two assists in his side’s come-from-behind victory against the Sailors. With the White Swans needing inspiration in the 80th minute, three quick touches from Kunori took the ball away from Lionel Tan before he slipped Shodai Yokoyama through. Two minutes later, his scuffed shot fell into the path of Tadanari Lee, who neatly flicked the ball to give the Japanese side the lead. He could have also added a goal for himself, if not for a fine save from an outstretched Zharfan Rohaizad.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

Hoshino’s signature hold-up play proved effective, despite intense pressure from DPMM’s and Young Lions’ defenders. Against the national development side, the Japanese started and finished a nice team move in the 32nd minute to open the scoring. The striker then added his eighth goal of the season on Sunday with a predatory finish into the roof of the net in the second minute against DPMM.