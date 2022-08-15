SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 20.

Takahiro Koga (Albirex Niigata)

The White Swans shotstopper made a couple of good stops in the 2-2 draw with Geylang international. Blameless for the two goals they conceded.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Geylang International)

Abdil had to keep an eye on two of the SPL's most dangerous strikers - 22-goal Kodai Tanaka on his right side and Ilhan Fandi on his left - for most of the game but handled the task well.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

Wreaked havoc with his long throws, which two of Balestier's goals in their 6-1 hiding of Hougang United came from. Also had the presence of mind to take a quick free kick that led to another goal. Defensively, he also used his experience well to commit tactical fouls at the right time and right areas, without compromising his side.

Delwinder Singh (Balestier)

Played in an unfamiliar left-back role but excelled. Kept Hougang dangerman Shawal Anuar fairly quiet and also popped up with a rare goal and an assist at the other end.

Kuraba Kondo (Balestier)

An energetic outlet for the Tigers on the flanks, Kondo scored a well-taken goal to help Balestier record their biggest winning margin in SPL history.

Gabriel Quak (Lion City Sailors)

In only his eighth start this term, Quak grabbed his sixth and seventh goals of the campaign as he combined with Kim Shin-wook and Maxime Lestienne to terrorise the Young Lions in their 10-1 thumping. Also created a goal for Lestienne.

Ignatius Ang (Balestier)

Used to playing in more attacking positions in the past, Ang has started to grow into the centre-midfield role Akbar has deployed him in this season and had a good game, creating two goals.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

Two goals and four assists in just 68 minutes says everything you need to know about the Belgian's performance against the Young Lions. A contender for Player of the Season.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier Khalsa)

Scored with a cool one-on-one finish and then poacher's tap-in, before capping a hat-trick by outmuscling his marker. A great all-round display to take his tally for the season to a very respectable 13 goals for a side that is second from bottom.

Kim Shin-wook (Sailors)

Scored his third hat-trick of the season against the Young Lions, and used his 1.98m frame to create havoc in the box, creating one other goal and pulling off an excellent dummy for another.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex)

The ex-Southampton man has not started a game since June after suffering a fractured collarbone, but has made a telling contribution as a substitute in recent games. Provided the spark again against Geylang, creating a goal for Ilhan moments after coming off the bench, before executing a lunging finish in injury time to earn Albirex a point.