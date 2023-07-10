SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 19.

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers)

If not for the heroics of their veteran custodian, Tampines Rovers could have easily dropped points against a determined Hougang United. Instead, the 30-year-old prevented Hougang striker Djordje Maksimovic from scoring two one-on-one chances before clawing a shot off the goal-line in the 80th minute for his eighth clean sheet of the season.

Shuya Yamashita (Tampines)

With his central defensive partner Milos Zlatkovic out injured, Yamashita has had to step up in recent weeks, beside an unfamiliar defensive partner in Shah Shahiran. Against Hougang, the 25-year-old showed maturity beyond his age, often preventing the Cheetahs from having a clean shot at goal. He also started the move for his team’s goal, playing a ball on to the path of Taufik Suparno before Boris Kopitovic finished off a delightful team effort.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

Having scored against Hougang last week, the veteran defender added his third goal of the season with a bullet header in the 69th minute to tie the game at 2-2 against Tanjong Pagar United. Just six minutes later, his free kick found the head of Shuhei Hoshino, who flicked it on to Daniel Goh for the winner. The 32-year-old marshalled a combined team effort, keeping the Jaguars at bay after Goh’s dismissal in the 77th minute.

Angel Martinez (Brunei DPMM)

The lynchpin behind the red brick wall which kept the league’s joint-best attack quiet for much of the game, the Spaniard was an absolute rock in defence, making numerous interventions, including several blocks throughout the first half. On the ball, the 37-year-old looked assured, comfortably playing out from the back despite constant pressure from Albirex Niigata’s attackers.

Azwan Ali (DPMM)

The cramps Azwan Ali endured towards the end of the game were perhaps a testament to the effort DPMM’s diminutive dynamo had put in. The 31-year-old earned his fourth assist of the campaign when he found his older brother Abdul Azizi with an incisive pass that split the Albirex centre-back pairing in the 30th minute.

Farshad Noor (DPMM)

Having replaced Josip Balic in the DPMM squad, the Afghanistan international has injected much-needed steel in midfield for the Bruneian outfit. Vociferous and energetic, Farshad ensured that the White Swans barely had any space to operate in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old dictated the pace of the game, playing a key role in a salient defensive effort as his side saw out a draw against the defending champions.

Masahiro Sugita (Balestier)

With the absence of club skipper Ho Wai Loon due to suspension, Peter de Roo opted to start Sugita in a deeper central role rather than his usual spot on the left wing. However, the former Japanese Under-18 international rarely looked out of place, as his intelligent late runs into the channels caused problems for the Jaguars’ defence. He linked up well with Darren Teh and drew the foul from Faizal Roslan in the box, winning the penalty that opened the scoring for the Tigers.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang United)

Despite his team’s struggles to find the back of the net, Krajcek often created opportunities against the Stags, only to be denied by the heroics of Syazwan Buhari. Krajcek started a move by playing an incisive ball into the feet of Amy Recha, only for Maksimovic to squander the opportunity. Marko Kraljevic will be hoping that the Croatian playmaker can continue to inspire a team in desperate need of confidence.

Shuto Komaki (Albirex Niigata)

Komaki was a bright spark in a neutered Albirex attack who started without talisman Seia Kunori. The persistent winger kept plugging away on Albirex’s right flank for the 90 minutes. His scintillating low pass into the path of super-sub Keito Komatsu fooled the DPMM defence, as the 23-year-old claimed his eighth assist of the season, rescuing a point for the White Swans.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

In a Tampines side struggling for goals this season, the Montenegrin found his fourth goal in four matches. He concluded a well-worked team effort by turning his former teammate Irwan Shah to slot the ball past Zainol Gulam. The 2022 SPL Golden Boot winner found his 14th of the season, keeping Tampines’ title hopes alive in a three-horse race with Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata.

Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)

Lestienne cracked through a resilient Young Lions defence with virtuosic flair, scoring his first-ever SPL hat-trick to subdue the national developmental side. He opened the scoring with a poacher-like finish in the 58th minute before expertly beating a rooted Aizil Yazid at the near post 10 minutes later. The Belgian completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute, capitalising on a loose pass from Kan Kobayashi to coolly slot home his 18th goal this campaign. The 31-year-old is now the all-time top-scoring Sailor with 34 goals in all competitions.