SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 19.

Izwan Mahbud (Lion City Sailors)

In only his fourth start of the season and his first for three months, Izwan looked assured as his handling was faultless and distribution sharp as Sailors beat Balestier Khalsa 4-0. Also saved a penalty late on to preserve his clean sheet.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

Capped off his game with a superlative free kick that dipped into the top corner to earn the White Swans a point in the six-goal thriller with Hougang United.

Raoul Suhaimi (Young Lions)

Was at the centre of the action in the Young Lions' 4-2 upset of Tanjong Pagar United. The 16-year-old defender was not only struck by Akram Azman in the 19th minute which earned the Jaguars man a red card that changed the complexity of the game, Raoul also provided two assists.

Nur Adam Abdullah (Sailors)

Despite being played at right back instead of his usual left side for most of the game, he put in a solid shift and kept Balestier winger Kuraba Kondo largely quiet, while also playing some good forward passes.

Shawal Anuar (Hougang United)

Was a constant threat on the right wing for Hougang and dovetailed nicely with strikers Amy Recha and Pedro Bortoluzo. Showed a velvet touch in the build-up to Hougang's second goal, and scored the third himself.

Adam Swandi (Sailors)

Made his name as an attacking midfielder but was deployed at the base of the Sailors' midfield to deputise for Shahdan Sulaiman who was rested, and impressed with his combative quality as well as progressive passing.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

Orchestrated all of the Sailors' moves going forward and earned the penalty for the early opener, before assisting Saifullah Akbar to make it 3-0 and kill the game off.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

Ran his marker Aarish Kumar so ragged that the youngster was taken off after 25 minutes. The Belgian ace had a hand in all four goals, directly assisting once and scoring another with a classy finish.

Glenn Kweh (Young Lions)

His creativity and off-the-ball movement helped his side make the most of their extra man advantage and linked well with strike partner Zikos Chua and flying fullback Raoul. Had a hand in two goals, directly assisting once.

Pedro Bortoluzo (Hougang)

Kept up his good form with a brace to take his tally this season to 10. The former Sao Paulo man was unlucky not to grab a hat-trick after seeing an effort hit the woodwork for the second consecutive game.

Zikos Chua (Young Lions)

The SPL's youngest match winner also became the youngest to score four goals in a single game at just 20 years and 115 days, when he accounted for all the Young Lions' goals against Tanjong Pagar.