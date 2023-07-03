SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 18)

Hafiz Ahmad (Geylang International)

Perhaps spurred on by the arrival of Rudy Khairullah from Lion City Sailors, Hafiz put in a man-of-the-match display against Tampines Rovers. He saved a shot from Taufik Suparno with his feet, before denying a point-blank header from Faris Ramli in the 67th minute to keep the score at 1-1. Hafiz pulled off a save-of-the-season contender earlier in the week against Brunei DPMM.

Asahi Yokokawa (Albirex Niigata)

The Albirex skipper showcased his versatility in this game, playing the first half at his now-accustomed right-back before shifting to midfield in the second half against Young Lions. The captain’s passing at both ends of the pitch throughout the game remained exemplary, while his work rate was second to none.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

In the Tigers’ best defensive display of the season so far, Madhu looked assured and brought the physicality to neutralise the threat of Hougang striker Djordje Maksimovic. The 1.86m tall centre-back even chipped in at the other end, scoring Balestier’s second with a free header at the back post in the second half.

Lionel Tan (Lion City Sailors)

Rarely looking troubled at the back against a toothless Jaguars’ attack, Lionel was an offensive threat from set pieces. He scored his first goal of the season with a pinpoint header inside the far post in the 63rd minute. His goal was the first of five Sailors’ goals in 40 minutes, which opened the floodgates in the second half.

Sho Fuwa (Albirex)

Flying on the left flank, the left back put a sweet ball into the danger zone, which Young Lions goalkeeper Aizil Yazid mishandled. Keito Komatsu drilled in the rebound to make the game beyond the Young Lions’ reach just before half-time. Fuwa has been a constant threat with Shuto Komaki down the White Swans’ left, where they have often proved too hot for opponents in the league to handle.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier)

Coming off an uncharacteristically quiet performance midweek, the Japanese once again showcased how crucial he is to the success of this Balestier side, scoring his 15th goal of the season against Hougang United. He curled in a free kick three minutes after the interval to break the deadlock. He could have easily added more goal contributions if not for the heroics of Zainol Gulam.

M. Anumanthan (Sailors)

Having faced his fair share of critics this season, Anu presented a strong display against Tanjong Pagar United, as his physicality prevented the Jaguars from progressing through the midfield. Putting pressure on Mirko Sugic as Tanjong Pagar looked to play out from the back, he forced the midfielder to play an errant pass into the path of Maxime Lestienne, who opened the scoring for the Sailors.

Hami Syahin (Sailors)

While Hami has been an integral part of the Sailors’ setup this season, he has found goals hard to come by. On Saturday, the 24-year-old snagged his first goal of the season, bursting into space to tuck home a cross from Adam Swandi. Hami kept his passing short and sweet in midfield, providing a reliable base beside Anu for his side.

Diego Lopes (Sailors)

The Brazilian maestro weighed an inch-perfect pass into the feet of Maxime Lestienne that tore open the Jaguar’s backline before winning his side the penalty, which he duly converted. His exquisite first touch in the 88th minute took two players out of the picture before he lashed a shot into the bottom corner to make it six for the Sailors.

Shuhei Hoshino (Balestier)

The man known as “Jumbo” turned provider for the smallest man in the Tigers’ starting 11, whipping in a sumptuous cross for Masahiro Sugita to seal the victory for the Tigers. Dropping in deep to collect the ball, Hoshino played a crucial role in Balestier’s transition, holding up play as the team made their way up the pitch.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

Amidst managerial turmoil, the talismanic Belgian was his usual self as he capitalised on an errant pass by the home side to slash in his 15th goal of the campaign. Lestienne also started a brilliant one-two move with Lopes that unlocked Tanjong Pagar’s defence before squaring the ball to Abdul Rasaq to make it 2-0.