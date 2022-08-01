SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 18.

Takahiro Koga (Albirex Niigata)

Excellently denied Diego Lopes and Hafiz Nor in the opening 20 minutes, and made another big save in injury time from Pedro Henrique's header to help his side to a huge 4-2 win over league leaders Lion City Sailors.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex)

The right-back delivered splendid crosses for two goals - Albirex's first and last - to take his tally of assists to 12 this season; joint-highest with Sailors' winger Maxime Lestienne.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Geylang International)

Was strong at the heart of a solid Eagles backline that shut out Tanjong Pagar United's in-form striker Reo Nishiguchi in their 5-0 thumping.

Madhu Mohana (Balestier Khalsa)

The former national defender, 31, guided young Akmal Azman (21) and Amer Hakeem (23) either side of him in a three-man defence, as Balestier picked up just their third clean sheet this season in the 2-0 win over Young Lions.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang)

What a display by the technical Frenchman. Scored twice and created another two goals. Bezecourt had shown glimpses of quality early in the season but has really shone recently as one of the best players in the SPL.

Kan Kobayashi (Albirex)

His influence grew as the game wore on and, with Keito Hariya deployed in midfield to add a defensive presence behind him in midfield, Kobayashi was free to roam forward. Ended the game with a goal and an assist.

Kumpei Kakuta (Albirex)

Formed a formidable partnership with Kobayashi, both leggy, hard-running and technically sound. Kakuta denied Song Ui-young an almost certain equaliser by executing a perfect sliding tackle that Paolo Maldini would be proud of.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang United)

The Croat registered two goals and claimed an assist in the 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers, and his recent good form has coincided with Hougang's - the Cheetahs have only lost one of their last six SPL matches.

Pedro Bortoluzo (Hougang)

Very rarely would a striker be considered to have had a good game without scoring, but the big Brazilian was a thorn in Tampines' defence and picked up two assists. Was also unlucky to see an effort crack the woodwork.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers)

Despite the Stags' recent struggles - they have won just once in their last six games and have fallen to sixth on the table - Kopitovic continues to deliver in front of goal. The SPL's leading scorer grabbed a brace to take his tally for the season to 20.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

Even though he has been redeployed in a wide attacking role to accommodate mid-season signing Ilhan Fandi, he has continued to find the target and scored a high-quality double against Sailors, his 18th and 19th strikes this term. Also chipped in with an assist. Tanaka has blanked only once in Albirex's last eight games.